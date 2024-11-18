Minnesota Department of Health giving away free cribs for Infant Safe Sleep Week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It is Infant Safe Sleep Week, and the Minnesota Department of Health has free cribs available for those in need.

To qualify, caregivers will need to go through training on the importance of babies sleeping alone on their back in a crib.

If you are in you third trimester of pregnancy or have an infant under the age of 1, you can call Cradle of Hope at 651-478-1418 for more information, and their website can be found here.