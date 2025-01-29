Minnesota Department of Agriculture encourages farmers to take annual survey

(ABC 6 News) – Corn and soybean growers in Minnesota can expect calls in February as the State Department of Agriculture wants them to participate in an annual survey.

A press release from the department on Wednesday is encouraging Minnesota farmers to take part in its annual pesticide and fertilizer use survey. This year, it will be directed at farmers growing corn and soybeans.

The data helps the MDA track the use of agricultural chemicals on Minnesota farms and provides guidance to educational and research programs.

The survey will run from February 3rd to February 26th, and questions will focus on pesticide and fertilizer use on corn and soybeans grown in Minnesota during the 2024 season.

Calls will be identified as “Nass Call Center” on caller ID.

More information on the survey and the results of past surveys can be found at the MDA website.