Minnesota Democratic leaders react to President Biden dropping out of presidential race

(ABC 6 News) – In the wake of President Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Democratic leaders from Minnesota are giving their reactions.

Letter from President Biden announcing his withdrawal from the Presidential race

Governor Tim Walz took to X to share his thoughts, saying “Joe Biden is and always has been an American hero. History will look fondly on his legacy.”

Governor Tim Walz reacts to President Biden dropping out of 2024 Presidential Race

The Minnesota DFL also released a statement from Chair Ken Martin. In the release, he says “President Biden’s announcement is an extraordinary act of selflessness and leadership from a president who has built an equally extraordinary legacy.

He then goes on to state “He saved our economy, passed the most significant climate policies in our nation’s history, lowered drug prices for seniors, and defended our democracy at its most vulnerable moment. Few presidents in American history have done more for our country than Joe Biden.”

At the end of the release, Martin throws his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for the November election.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also gave her thoughts. She issued a statement saying “President Biden has served with integrity and delivered results that will strengthen our country for generations to come. He passed historic legislation investing in our infrastructure, manufacturing and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I am deeply grateful for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy. President Biden is choosing the honorable path today.”

Another statement was issued from Representative Angie Craig saying “I’ve long admired President Joe Biden for the way he believes in the good of America. It’s a belief that drove him to pursue a career in public service, a career dedicated to building the coalitions needed to defend democratic values – at home and across the world. And it’s a belief that led him to make the challenging – but necessary – decision to step aside as the Democratic nominee for President. The President’s decision today will allow for the next generation of party leadership to step forward and address the unique and pressing challenges facing our country. Thank you, Mr. President.”