Minnesota Commissioners to share greenhouse gas emissions report

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, Commissioners from Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency and Department of Commerce will share data on trends in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Commissioner Katrina Kessler and Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold will give the report.

The report is submitted every two years to the state legislature to track greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change. They will highlight data on emissions from transportation, agriculture, electricity generation, and other sectors.

Minnesota’s bipartisan Next Generation Energy Act set benchmarks to reduce greenhouse emissions by 80% by 2050, but Minnesota’s Climate Action Framework updated those goals to reduce emissions 50% by 2030, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The report will be given at 11 a.m. on Thursday.