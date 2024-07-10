Minnesota State Office of Cannabis Management to open equity license approval

Minnesota State Office of Cannabis Management opens its social equity license preapproval window on July 24th.

(ABC 6 News) — In just a few weeks, Minnesota residents will be able to apply for a cannabis license if qualified.

The State Office of Cannabis Management will open its social equity license preapproval window on July 24th and will remain open until August 12th.

Those looking to acquire the license will need to submit documentation online. For more information on how to apply, click here.