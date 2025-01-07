Minnesota blackout license plates see more than 250,000 requests

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The numbers are in, and more than a quarter million blackout license plates were requested across Minnesota last year.

That number is far more than any other specialty license plate.

The Department of Public Safety says more than 256,000 blackout plates were registered in 2024.

The next closest specialty plate was the Minnesota Vikings plate with more than 5700 while the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office had more than 3400 plates registered last year.