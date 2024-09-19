Minnesota Attorney General steps in to help victims spot mortgage scams

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With the ever-growing cost of mortgage payments, homeowners might be targeted by scammers.

That’s why Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is stepping in to help victims spot the scams. Many are promised rate reductions, help with lender negotiations, and even financial assistance.

However, it comes after paying upfront fees.

If you are having trouble making payments, contact your lender. Find out your options and ask for help.