Minnesota Attorney General reaches settlement with alleged “sham” nonprofit

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Tuesday he reached a settlement with SJM Properties and its founder and president, Steven Meldahl.

Ellison accused the Minnesota nonprofit as being a “sham,” and of violating numerous laws under the Minnesota Nonprofit Corporation Act. It includes living conditions at Meldahl’s properties that a judge compared to a “biblical plague.”

The settlement requires SJM to be formally dissolved and prohibits Meldahl from serving as a director, officer, or employee of a nonprofit and engaging in any activity that results in him having control or responsibility over any property held for a charitable purpose.

It comes after Meldahl was charged with tax evasion and fraud in 2023, over allegations that he used SJM’s sales tax exemption certificates to avoid paying sales tax at several retail stores.