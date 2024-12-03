Minnesota Attorney General criticizes RFK Jr.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has spoken out against president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his nominee last month. RFK is critical of vaccines, at one point saying, ” there’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.”

“RFK Junior has said he would pause all research on drug development and infectious diseases for 8 years. That quote unquote ‘pause’ would be extremely harmful to the leading health care companies that are headquartered here from Mayo labs to Medtronic,” Ellison said.

Trump said RFK Jr. would “end the chronic disease epidemic” and make America great and healthy again.