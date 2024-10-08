Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Gala hopes to help those battling addiction

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Overcoming chemical addiction is a long, rocky road when going at it alone, one many never achieve.

Luckily, though, recovery centers like Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge exist so the road to recovery doesn’t have to be a lonely one.

David Hunter, the director of the Rochester location, and Taiyah Clark, a soon-to-be graduate of the program, sat down with ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram to talk about the program and the Minnesota Adult and Teen Gala, which is taking place on Thursday, October 10th.

To learn more about the program, watch the video above and click here.