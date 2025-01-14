Milk testing in Minnesota begins in February due to bird flu

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Beginning next month, milk from Minnesota dairy farms must go through mandatory testing for bird flu.

This comes after the virus has been confirmed in dairy cattle in 16 states, including Minnesota.

The USDA also ordered raw milk to be tested in 28 other states. The goal is to get a clear picture of the virus in dairy herds and prevent further spread.