Merry and Bright Night at Hormel Nature Center

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday spirit is already being seen at Austin’s Hormel Nature Center.

Its third annual Merry and Bright Night is Tuesday, December 10 from 4-7 p.m.

The free event will give kids of all ages a chance to hear Christmas carols from the Austinaires as well as participate in crafts, story time, refreshments, and plenty of photo ops.