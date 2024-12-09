Merry and Bright Night at Hormel Nature Center

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday spirit is already being seen at Austin’s Hormel Nature Center.

Its third annual Merry and Bright Night is Tuesday, December 10 from 4-7 p.m.

The free event will give kids of all ages a chance to hear Christmas carols from the Austinaires as well as participate in crafts, story time, refreshments, and plenty of photo ops.