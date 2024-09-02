MercyOne pauses labor, delivery services in Newton, IA

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, MercyOne says they had “no choice” but to close some of their services for pregnant patients.

After October 15th, Jasper County will no longer have a Labor and Delivery Center forcing expecting mothers to travel out of town.

MercyOne says the closure of the Newton location is because of recruitment issues as well as physician workload challenges. For the past year, there have only been two obstetricians at the location, and recently, managers learned that one would be leaving.

Patients can keep their scheduled prenatal care and delivery appointments through October 15th.