Meeting planned to discuss and ratify ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

(ABC 6 News) — After a brief holdup in the historic ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, the two sides will now meet on Friday to ratify the deal.

The next phase is set to kick in on Sunday, meaning a 42-day ceasefire and release of 33 hostages.

Women, children, and the elderly will be released first, including two of the seven Americans captured and believed to still be alive. However, for some families, that deal did not come soon enough.

“It is tragically, horribly too late for our only son, Hirsch, but we have become like family for so many of the 98 remaining hostages,” said Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of a slain hostage.

In the 15 months since the October 7 attacks, more than 1200 people have been killed in Israel, and more than 4600 people are dead in Gaza with 251 hostages being taken.

There are only 62 still possibly alive while 36 are feared to have been lost. It is unclear what happened with the remaining 153 people.