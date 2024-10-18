Meet the Candidate forum planned in Byron

(ABC 6 News) — The Dodge and Olmsted County Farmers Unions are hosting a Meet the Candidate forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Frank ‘N Stein Restaurant & Lounge in Byron (15 Frontage Road NW).

State House candidates and 1st Congressional district candidates have been invited. Candidates confirmed to attend include Rep. Steven Jacob and Michael Hutchinson from District 20B, Heather Holmes from District 24A, and Ken Navitsky from District 25A.

The forum will focus on agricultural topics.

Frank ‘N Stein is opening at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 for the forum.