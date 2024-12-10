Medical Examiner confirms missing Cannon Falls man’s death

By KAALTV

M.E. confirms Cannon Falls man’s death

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the death of a Cannon Falls man who went missing on December 2.

Related: Cannon Falls Police Department releases identity and photos of missing man

60-year-old Christopher Dobson was last seen walking his dog near the Cannon River. On Saturday, law enforcement confirmed they found the body of an adult male during a river search.

Related: Body of missing Cannon Falls man found

The Minnesota BCA has issued their thanks for all who assisted with the search or shared information.