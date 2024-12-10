Medical Examiner confirms missing Cannon Falls man’s death

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the death of a Cannon Falls man who went missing on December 2.

60-year-old Christopher Dobson was last seen walking his dog near the Cannon River. On Saturday, law enforcement confirmed they found the body of an adult male during a river search.

The Minnesota BCA has issued their thanks for all who assisted with the search or shared information.