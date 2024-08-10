Med City Art Festival annual art event kicks off next week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Med City Art Festival is set to hold its annual event next week, occurring on Friday, August 16th.

The family-friendly event will feature interactive art as well as art classes, performances, and much more.

MCAF is a non-profit created after a group of people noticed a lack of art-related activities in Rochester. The event will run from 11 AM until 11 PM next Friday.