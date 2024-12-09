Measles outbreak has ended in Minnesota, officials say vigilance remains key

(ABC 6 News) – The measles outbreak in Minnesota has ended, a press release from the state’s Department of Health said Monday.

This outbreak occurred from May to September with 52 reported cases.

Despite the outbreak ending, the Dept. of Health now says the disease remains a threat as new travel-related cases continue to be reported.

Health officials say there is a risk of another outbreak every time an unvaccinated person travels to Minnesota with measles.

There have reportedly been six travel-related cases of the disease which led to the infection of an additional 10 individuals.

This brings the total to 70 cases of measles in 2024 thus far in Minnesota.

Officials from the Minnesota Dept. of Health claim that measles continues to be a global threat. In the department’s press release, steps were listed to help increase immunization rates across the state:

Ask your patients if they have plans to travel. The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) can be given to children as young as 6 months old who are traveling internationally.

Review MMR vaccination status at every patient visit and encourage vaccination for those who are not immunized.

Prioritize MMR vaccination by adding vaccine-only appointments as needed.

Revisit the MMR conversation even if a parent has refused in the past. There is a perception among some parents that MMR vaccine is not needed because of low measles disease rates in the US. A recent outbreak of measles may cause some parents to rethink their decision to delay vaccination.

Identify and recall children who are overdue or recommended for a dose of MMR vaccine. The Client Follow Up (CFU) feature in MIIC can be used to identify and recall these children in your practice. For more information on utilizing CFU, visit Client Follow-Up MIIC User Guidance and Training Resources.

Once you have a list of patients identified as unvaccinated and under vaccinated, you can use it to implement your own reminders or participate in the MIIC texting program to send MMR specific texts to patients. For more information on the MIIC texting program, email health.miictexting@state.mn.us. The program is easy to set up and requires just a few details sent via email to ensure the correct patients are identified and sent messages.

Resources to support communication and outreach to patients is available on Measles (Rubeola) Basics.

The Minnesota Department of Health also stated the following in the release: