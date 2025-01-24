MDH reports spike in respiratory illnesses at schools

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health says state schools saw a spike in respiratory illnesses last week.

There were 94 newly reported outbreaks in schools across the state for the week of January 12. That is a jump from only 16 the week prior.

These outbreaks include cases of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.

Schools report an outbreak to MDH when 10% of students are out from school on a given day with respiratory illness symptoms.