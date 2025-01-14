MDE awards K-12 Computer Science Education Advancement Grants to multiple school districts

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announced new investments in K-12 computer science education.

The 12 grants will support school districts, charter schools, and cooperatives across Minnesota as they expand student access to computer science learning opportunities.

These grants were approved by Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature in 2023 as part of the Computer Science Education Advancement Act to improve computer science education across Minnesota.

“Computer science education is key to preparing students for success in today’s world,” said Commissioner Willie Jett via a press release. “These grants will help educators and school communities build strong programs that bring computer science to more students and ensure every learner in Minnesota has the opportunity develop critical skills for the future.”

The grantees include: