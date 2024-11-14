McDonald’s E. coli cases hit 104

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders is now traced back to more than 100 cases across 12 states.

The CDC report at least 34 people have been hospitalized after consuming onions in the burger. One person has died while four others have developed a potentially life-threatening kidney complication.

A single case has been linked to Iowa, but no illnesses have been reported in Minnesota.