Mayor Norton, SE Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution deliver fresh apples to Rochester schools

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday morning, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and SE Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution completed their final delivery of healthy snacks to students in Rochester public schools as part of a new initiative called Equity Eats.

Made possible, in part, by a grant from the City of Rochester’s Community Building Fund and a boost from the Rochester Area Foundation, this exciting project launched in August with the delivery of fresh, locally grown apples to select schools in Rochester.

The apples provided to local students come from two local regenerative farming operations, Twin Oaks Orchards and Blossom Hill Orchard and Farm, expanding the program benefits by offering nutritious snacks, supporting local farmers and contributing to the regional economy.

Working with Rochester Public Schools, Mayor Norton identified a gap in the early weeks of school before the federal Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (FFV) program began. Identifying opportunities for impact like this is in line with the Mayor’s involvement in the White House Challenge on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger initiative.

Olmsted County Public Health also stepped up, helping to identify and include the right partners to address the gap as part of their leadership on the Olmsted County Food Coalition. The coalition is dedicated to reducing food insecurity and serving nutritious foods to underserved communities. This includes the commitment to fostering equitable communities and improving food access for disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Mayor Norton has been a leading voice, locally and nationally, in working to end childhood hunger and improve health and wellness across the age spectrum.

“I am pleased to partner with Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution and all of the other important partners to ensure students have healthy and nutritious snacks during the first weeks of school. Children learn best when they are well rested and well fed,” Mayor Norton said via a press release.

The City of Rochester established the Community Building Fund in 2024 using funds available after the sunset of Rochester’s Diversity Council. The fund supports projects, programs, and events within the City that actively promote social equity.

City of Rochester Diversity Equity and Inclusion Director Chao Mwatela shared via a press release, “With the creation of the Community Building Fund, the City is able to amplify the excellent efforts by community members and organizations in Rochester by providing needed grant funding to support great ideas and initiatives that make Rochester a more equitable and inclusive community.”

Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Director Lisa Schute also added, “This collaboration exemplifies the positive impact that local partnerships can have on our community. By connecting local farms with our schools, we are not only supporting the health of our children but also strengthening our local economy and advancing our goal of equitable food access.”