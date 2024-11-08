Mayor for a Day Essay Contest in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Do you have a kid who couldn’t stop watching election coverage or is already planning a presidential run?

Well, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is ready to help give them a head start.

This year’s Mayor for a Day Essay Contest revolves around the question “what would you do if you were mayor for a day?”

Essays from three winners will be chosen to win $100 prizes from the League of Minnesota Cities. Those essays will also be published in the LMC Magazine.

Entries must be in by December 13. For more information, click here.