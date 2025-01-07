Mayo Clinic’s Red Kettle match brings total raised to over $201k for the Salvation Army

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With the help of the Mayo Clinic, the Olmsted County Salvation Army can continue to provide help for those in need.

It is all part of the Mayo Clinic Red Kettle match that took place the weekend before Christmas.

The Salvation Army says it raised just over $151,000 during the event, and with the $50,000 match from Mayo, the total is more than $201,000.

The money will be used to provide healthcare and housing for those in our area.

The total amount raised during the Red Kettle Campaign is expected to be released in the coming weeks.