Mayo Clinic seeks blood donors to support patients, launches ‘Rally of the Restaurants’

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is urging people to donate blood to support patients, a press release said Tuesday.

According to the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, the upcoming holiday season means there’s a critical need for blood donors. Busy schedules, holiday travel, and fewer collection days lead to less donations, the release noted.

As an added incentive, this month the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is announcing the ‘Rally of the Restaurants.’

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 29, all blood donors who attempt to donate can enter to win a dining experience at popular local restaurants. This includes Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria, ThaiPop, Smoak BBQ, Olde Brick House, and Whistle Binkies North.

To schedule a blood donation, call 507-824-4475.