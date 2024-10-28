Mayo Clinic releases statement regarding ambulance response time amidst bridge work in Austin

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier this month, the bridge and ramps at the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue bridge at I-90 reopened in Austin.

However, bridge work will continue in Austin with the next project regarding the demolition of the 4th Street NW bridge.

Amidst this ongoing construction, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson submitted the following regarding ambulance response time as they navigate detours:

“Similar to fire department and police response calls, Mayo Clinic’s ambulance team plans for the best alternative routes when there are road and lane closures due to construction. As bridge work continues in Austin, we will continue to provide timely medical call response and ensure the highest quality and safety to meet the community’s emergent medical needs.”