Mayo Clinic receives $50 million donation

(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Clinic is advancing its state of the art cancer care after receiving a $50 million investment from Stephen and Barbara Slaggie of Winona.

It is working to develop the optimal combination of facility, digital, and home-based care for those battling the disease.

Currently, Mayo Clinic is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center with three separate locations in the U.S.