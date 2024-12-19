Mayo Clinic Kettle Match takes place this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — As the holidays come near, the days become busier for the Rochester Salvation Army. With a lot of work still needing to be done before Christmas, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester is stepping in to help.

Mayo will match all donations made to bell ringers on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, up to $50,000.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday will be a Christmas Celebration meal, that everyone is welcome to attend. The meal will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and more information can be found here.