Mayo Clinic issues statement on IV fluid shortage; Klobuchar calls for action

(ABC 6 News) — Following Hurricane Helene, the U.S. is dealing with a shortage of medical supplies, which could grow worse has Hurricane Milton approaches.

Baxter is one of the largest manufacturers of critical supplies, including IV fluid. Its North Carolina facility was forced to stop production in the wake of Helene, thus leading to a shortage.

On Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic was the latest to release a statement regarding the IV fluid shortage.

The statement reads:

“Mayo Clinic is closely monitoring the availability of Baxter IV solutions. Teams are reviewing our inventory to assess and mitigate the potential effect of shortages. Should it be necessary, Mayo Clinic will implement measures to ensure uninterrupted patient care.”

Meanwhile, Senator Amy Klobuchar is calling for federal action on the shortage. The Senator’s statement can be read below:

“Flooding from Hurricane Helene compromised the safe operations, inventory, raw materials and roadway access at Baxter International’s intravenous (IV) solution plant in Marion, North Carolina,” wrote Senator Klobuchar. “The plant – the largest manufacturing facility of IV solutions in the country – has been forced to cease production. This dangerous situation may be further exacerbated by fast-approaching Hurricane Milton, which may affect the operation of a Daytona Beach, Florida IV solutions plant.”

“To address the potentially life-threatening shortage of IV solutions, I urge the Department of Health and Human Services to use all of its available authority to mitigate this devastating situation which threatens patient care, the work of medical and provider staff, and our emergency response readiness,” Klobuchar continued. “In addition to using your authority to address this shortage as quickly and safely as possible, I urge you to coordinate with the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to prevent the distribution of counterfeit IV solutions.”