Mayo Clinic hosts Drug Take Back Day

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Mayo Clinic in Rochester participated with a drug drop off site for unused medications.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day allows anyone with unneeded medications at home to dispose of them properly with officials to prevent the drugs from falling onto the wrong hands.

Mayo Family Clinic Northeast accepted medications from the drive through lane between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Accepted drugs could be anything from prescription, over the counter and even pet drugs.

“We box them up and then we give them to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and they are taking those medications to an incinerator which there is where it gets properly disposed of, and with that it’s out of our community,” said Julie Cunningham, Associate Chief Pharmacy Officer of Mayo Clinic, about what happens to the drugs after they’re handed over.

The event not only allowed for the disposing of drugs. Groups were also present to spread word about the drug overdose epidemic in the United States, particularly opioid overdose and how Narcan has been a game changer.

“Numbers in the community for overdoses are decreasing a little bit and I think part of that reason is because of the Narcan that is available,, readily available in many places, through our team, through many local substance abuse providers in the community,” said Teri Dose, the lead community outreach worker for the Drug and Alcohol Response Team (DART) of Olmsted County.

DART says it handed out quite a bit of brochures as well as Narcan to those who asked for it at Saturday’s event.

If you missed out on the take back day, you can click here for other ways you can drop off any unused drugs.