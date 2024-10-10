Mayo Clinic doctor discusses breast cancer awareness

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Breast cancer is the fourth-most common cause of cancer death and second-most common cause of cancer death in women.

Nearly 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer every year.

As a result, early detection is very important and will save your life.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Sandhya Pruthi with Mayo Clinic sat down with ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram on Wednesday to discuss breast cancer awareness as well as signs and symptoms to watch out for.