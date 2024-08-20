Mayo Clinic celebrates milestone for new facility

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It is a milestone for Mayo Clinic as the opening of its new proton beam therapy facility is moving forward.

The beam signifies one phase of the project being completed, and many gathered to celebrate on Monday.

The facility is hoping to serve more patients dealing with cancer.

Currently, over 1200 patients receive proton beam therapy per year, and about 900 additional patients per year will be treated at the Andersen Building. This project will help the site meet the estimated demand of 2000 patients needing proton beam each year by 2032.

The facility is expected to open by 2027.