Mayo Clinic answers concerns on construction project

(ABC 6 News)- We’ve heard about it for more than a year now. Mayo’s bold forward unbound initiative that will not only transform healthcare but also downtown Rochester.

“We’re incredibly excited to see this step forward,” said Dr. Doug Holtan from the Mayo Clinic.

Rochester residents will see new downtown construction very soon. Mayo Clinic leadership said in a press conference on Friday that construction on the hospital’s multi-billion “Bold Forward” downtown renovation plan will begin in September.

First up is the Ozmun Building set for a demo next month, to make way for one of five new buildings to be completed by 2030.

Doug Holtan said in one month, Mayo will begin “dismantling” the Ozmun complex to build a new clinic in 2025.

“Due to a central location and connectivity to other patient care sites, this is central to the construction of Bold, Forward. Unbound,” said Holtan.

The Ozmun parking ramp will close in October, shifting Mayo employees to the 12th street ramp downtown.

Another building set of demolition is the former Lourdes High School building. According to Dr. Katie Arendt, Mayo submitted a demolition plan for the Lourdes building in late July and is on par to be demolished yet this year.

They plan to build a logistics center on the land in 2025. It’s the beginning of what local non-profits called a “five-block long barrier to public right of way” in early August.

“The concern is definitely still there, especially considering there are no existing plans that we’re aware of that we’ve been made aware of that would kind of keep people safer moving through the space outside a motor vehicle,” said Erik Noonan, who is the communications director of Bike MN.

Mayo leaders acknowledged those concerns and said they’re not only collaborating with construction officials and the city, but are also holding listening sessions where residents can share their thoughts and ideas.