Mayo Civic Center to see change of operations starting January 1

(ABC 6 News) — There are going to be some changes to the operation of the Mayo Civic Center starting January 1st, 2025.

According to Joe Ward, the president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center, the Civic Center’s contract with venue operator ASM Global will end on December 31st, 2024.

Oak View Group, which is the Civic Center’s current food and beverage provider, will take on a larger role to oversee more operational responsibilities starting January 1st.

In a statement, Ward said that the Oak View Group will retain the current staff by re-hiring employees who are currently employed by ASM Global.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shared the WARN letter from ASM Global, which stated that the Civic Center staff would be permanently laid off from ASM Global.

