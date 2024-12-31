Mayo Civic Center to host New Year’s Eve celebration

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo Civic Center will be hosting its Celebrate Rochester New Year’s Eve Celebration for the third year.

On Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., there will be family friendly activities for everyone to enjoy, including roller skating, a cornhole tournament, and rock climbing.

There will also be a kids balloon drop at 6 p.m.

The event is free to attend.