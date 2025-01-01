Mayo Civic Center hosts 3rd annual “Celebrate Rochester” NYE celebration

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- The countdown to 2025 is on as people filed into the Mayo Civic Center at 11 a.m. Tuesday, to get a head start on the celebration.

“This is our first year here and I am super impressed. There’s so much to do. There’s something for all kinds of interests,” said Portia Tebandeke, a mother at the event.

Activities include indoor roller skating, a video game truck, indoor rock climbing, and face painting.

“We really like that there’s roller skating because there’s not really a rink in town. So this is a really good opportunity to get out and try something new if you haven’t done it before. So it’s exciting I think my kids really gonna enjoy it, he’s never roller skated before,” Bonnie Spring, another mother.

The event gives the public an opportunity to not only celebrate the New Year, but reflect on 2024, and discuss goals for the year ahead.

“I just got back from Puerto Rico last night. So I did a lot of hiking and traveling and exploring. In 2025 I’m really gonna thrive I’m gonna focus on finishing my education,” said Tebandeke

“For 2025, yeah, we want to continue to explore all the things that Rochester has. There’s events at Quarry Hill that I know we’re looking to get involved in,” Spring said.

And as people look ahead to these goals, organizers of the event say this is the perfect way to bring families together.

“Having a free thing to do on New Year’s Eve was really important to us to offer to the community and just seeing all the families come in and enjoy themselves is really exciting,” said Erin O’Brien, communications manager at Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center.