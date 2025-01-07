Mayo Civic Center ahead of the game on junk fee law

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – New laws surrounding junk fees are impacting a number of industries, including ticketed events.

The new Price Transparency Law requires companies to be up front about any mandatory fees a consumer might have to pay, such as the hidden fees companies like Ticketmaster are known for.

However, you may not notice a difference at the Mayo Civic Center because the center has already been doing all-in pricing since September.

“It gave us a longer runway to get it right and make sure that people understood that they now have a better option in terms of how they select tickets,” said VP of Marketing and Communications Bill Von Bank. “They may say, ‘Oh, that might be too high’ up front or they might say, ‘Oh, I can upgrade,’ and know that process sooner.”

Purchasing tickets online for civic center events will now include all potential fees, not including taxes, before you reach checkout.

Guests can also purchase tickets at the box office located on site to avoid any extra fees.