Mason City’s Macnider Museum runs new Portraits of Dementia exhibit

(ABC 6 News) — Dementia-related illnesses impact more than 55 million people across the globe with more than 10 million new cases diagnosed every year.

An exhibit now open in Mason City’s Macinder Museum illustrates the story of dementia through photographic portraits of those living with it.

The Portraits of Dementia exhibit attempts to destigmatize the disease and the common narrative of the despair and loss that goes with it by showing the humanity, love, and connection of dementia patients and their caregivers.

“It also talks a little bit in their biographies about who they are, who they were, photos of them when they were younger. They still are humans with full lives and feelings,” said curator Edith Blanchard.

The exhibit runs through August 17th.