Mason City woman killed by truck on I-35

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City woman was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on I-35 in Clear Lake.

According to Clear Lake police chief Mike Colby, police received several calls about two pedestrians in the southbound lane of I-35 around 1 a.m. Nov. 2.

An additional caller reported that one of the pedestrians had been struck by a passing truck.

Police found 59-year-old Michelle Schutz dead at the scene.

The truck involved had left the scene. Police later identified the truck traveling south near Ankeny.

The driver was Henry Moss Jr., 60, of Des Moines.

The crash remains under investigation.