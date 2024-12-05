Mason City volunteers honored for contributions at awards banquet

(ABC 6 News) — The 21st annual Volunteer Recognition Award Banquet was held at the MacNider Art Museum Salsbury Room on Thursday.

The theme was “Involve-Mint” as around 60 volunteers were recognized for their work on behalf of the Volunteer Service Department on various projects including Adopt-A-Street, Adopt-A-Lot, Beautification, Parks, MacNider Museum events, Highland Golf Course, and other specific projects including school partnerships, graffiti eradication, tree plantings, and administrative assistance.

The Shining Star Award is awareded annually to individuals and teams or businesses that contribute to the needs of the City. It’s through their efforts that others see the commitment and dedication they share with the community. This year’s recipients of the Shining Star Award were Jennifer Mericle and Tracy Wynn.

This year’s Rookie of the Year Award winner was Matt Curtis. He is a new volunteer to the City and has volunteered extensive time on the trails and outdoor recreational activities in the community.

The GEM (Going the Extra Mile) Award was presented to Bill Stangler for his many years of service to the projects and the volunteer program he supported over the years.

City Council members were present to help celebrate the contributions volunteers make to the city organization. Mayor Bill Schickel gave his appreciation and thanks to the Volunteers, and City staff members assisted in presenting the awards.