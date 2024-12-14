Mason City TubaChristmas postponed due to weather

(ABC 6 News) — The 38th annual Mason City TubaChristmas concert has been postponed.

The event was supposed to happen on Saturday, December 14th. Due to weather, the event will now take place on Saturday, December 21st. All other details will stay the same.

Any tuba, sousaphone, euphonium or baritone players of any age are invited to take part. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a rehearsal at 10:30 a.m. at Mason City High School.

The performance will take place in the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion at Southbridge Mall at 1:00 p.m.