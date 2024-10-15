Mason City to hold ribbon cutting for newest trail

By KAALTV

Prairie Rock Trails ribbon cutting

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Mason City will be celebrating the opening of its newest trail.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held to launch the Prairie Rock trails at Evan’s Preserve. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.

It will include a bike park at the 12th Street entrance to the Lime Creek Conservation Area and the Mason City Riverwalk which opens next spring.