UPDATE: Mason City Schools’ internet and phone service recovering

(ABC 6 News) — UPDATE: At 9:38 a.m. Monday, Mason City Community School District says all buildings except the Administration Center now have working phone lines and Internet access.

However, the social media post goes on to say there may be intermittent outages on those services as repairs are made.

— ORIGINAL STORY —

The first day of school for some schools in the Mason City Community School District is off to a less-than-ideal start.

In a Facebook post made on the district’s account at 7:44 a.m. Monday, the district says buildings are experiencing phone and internet issues due to “a power outage” at the district’s Administration Center.

The district adds Alliant is aware of the issue and is working to repair it. The district also notes its I.T. team is working with Alliant to restore phone and internet service to the school district as quickly as possible.

The Administration Building is closed due to the lack of power.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide updates as they are available.