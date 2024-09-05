Mason City resident injured in UTV crash earlier this week

(ABC 6 News) — According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, a Mason City resident was injured in a UTV accident earlier this week.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that the crash occurred around 7 PM on September 1st.

A red 2016 Polaris Razor UTV was being driven by Brooklynn Reuters of Chula Vista, California, on private property in the 21000 block of 305th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County when Mariah Paulsen of Mason City fell off the back of the UTV and sustained minor injuries and was treated at Mercy One North Iowa.