Mason City police searching for suspects in unrelated alleged shoplifting cases

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Police Department announced on Friday that it is searching for suspects in unrelated alleged shoplifting cases.

According to a Facebook post from MCPD, the separate incidents took place over the course of the past 2-3 months.

These are photos of the people who MCPD is looking to get into contact with regarding these cases:

MCPD asks that anyone in these photos call 641-421-3636. Officers are also accepting information from the public regarding names and contact information. MCPD asks that if you call regarding one of the photos, reference the corresponding number to that photo.