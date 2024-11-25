Mason City police offers holiday package delivery program

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Police Department is once again offering its holiday package delivery program.

The program runs until December 23 and is an effort to avoid package thefts to create a more stress-free holiday season for residents.

According to a press release from MCPD, packages can be shipped to MCPD by listing your name, Mason City Police Department, 78 South Georgia Avenue, Mason City, Iowa, 50401. MCPD is working with FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service to coordinate deliveries to MCPD.

MCPD staff will be available to retrieve your packages during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can also be made for after-hours pick-up after 4:30 p.m. weekdays or on Saturdays.

To pick up packages, you will need to bring your government-issued ID.

MCPD is reminding residents who use the program to ensure packages weigh less than 50 pounds.