Mason City Pickleball Classic

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, 260 players from 9 states compete in tournaments at improved pickleball complex at East Park in Mason City.

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in America for three years in a row, according to the U.S. Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

The sensation is sweeping through Mason City as well, evidenced by Mason City Pickleball Club’ summer “Pickleball Classic” tournament at East Park this weekend, that two hundred and sixty participants from nine states.

Friday through Sunday, July 12-14 was designated by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel as “Pickleball Classic Days at Pickleball Nation Headquarters.”

“We are delighted to be hosting friends from near and far at Iowa’s only outdoor 12 dedicated pickleball court complex,” Schickel says in the proclamation.

Mandi Pralle of Mason City Pickleball Club said that the sport draws players of all skill levels.

“It’s a game that people can get into later in life, maybe they’ve had knee issues or other things; it doesn’t require as much movement as tennis or racquetball.”

Still, athleticism was on full display. Lexy Determan of Grinnell said that Mason City’s new courts provide a great playing surface, and are a “…great place to meet in the middle with my pickleball friends from Sioux Falls and Forest City.”

More information about upcoming pickleball events can be found at the Mason City Pickleball Club website and information about summer pickleball camps can be found at Mason City Parks & Recreation.