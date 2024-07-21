Mason City holds sixth annual Pride

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City LGBTQ+ community held their sixth annual Pride celebration on Saturday in Central Park and at the Principal Pavillion in downtown Mason City.

Organizers of the event say that, while Pride is typically celebrated in June, Mason City holds their event in mid-July to coincide with other area events, and to allow organizers and community members to attend other, larger pride celebrations nearby to serve as a model for the Mason City event.

Events on Saturday included a 5K rainbow fun run, a pet-pride parade, vendors and information booths in Central Park, and concluded with a family-friendly drag show at Principal Park Pavillion.

The event was organized by members and allies of Mason City’s LGBTQ+ community.