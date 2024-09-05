Mason City Fire Department “Fill the Boot Campaign” hits near record-high fundraising

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Fire Department nearly hit a record fundraising total this weekend to support those living with muscular dystrophy.

The firefighters annual “Fill the Boot Campaign” raised about $14,062 in total.

Since 2008, MCFD has raised more than $165,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Money raised will help Iowa families as well as fund state of the art research.