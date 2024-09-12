Mason City Clinic opens new location in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s the return of the Mason City Clinic to Albert Lea. With the hopes of providing more health care services after MercyOne closed it’s doors.

“We consider Southern Minnesota and more importantly, Albert Lea, an extension of our community, and we do not obviously want the people of Albert Lea to go without specialty services,” said Dr. Christopher Adams, the president of the Mason City Clinic.

He described some of the services that have made the return to the new clinic location.

“As of right now, we’re providing 4 specialty services in a clinical fashion here. So that would be dietary, psychiatry, ears, nose, and throat, and neurology,” Adams said.

However, the clinic doesn’t plan to stop there as they want to bring even more services to the community.

“We hope to bring orthopedics, cardiology, general surgery, and even vascular surgery, up here,” said Adams.

They hope to provide better access to the healthcare for people in southeastern Minnesota.

“Right now real healthcare is really under attack. A lot of people when they get sick and need specialty care, have to travel 2, 3, 4 hours to receive that specialty care, and that’s not right and frankly it’s dangerous,” Adams said.

The work however is far from done, as Brad Arends, the president of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition explained.

“We have work yet to do. I think it’ll go in that order. I think the next thing will be looking at is the business clinic,” said Arends.

The clinic is still building a primary care team to go along with the specialty care services already available.